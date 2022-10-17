iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,323,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 10,637,723 shares.The stock last traded at $31.34 and had previously closed at $31.17.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.