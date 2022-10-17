iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,666,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,510 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,213,670 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

