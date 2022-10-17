iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Parallel Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,717.8% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. 15,213,670 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

