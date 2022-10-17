iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Lifted by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,006 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 9.7% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.53. 207,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,448,303. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.