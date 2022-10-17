iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,609,175.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 433,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,802. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.69. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

