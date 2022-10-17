iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.1% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,244. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

