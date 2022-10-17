Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mannatech (MTEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX):
- 10/13/2022 – Mannatech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Mannatech stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.42. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
