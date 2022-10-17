Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mannatech (MTEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX):

10/13/2022 – Mannatech was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/12/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Mannatech stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.42. 385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739. Mannatech, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74.

Get Mannatech Incorporated alerts:

Mannatech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.