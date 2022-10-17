Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,265 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,816,785. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

