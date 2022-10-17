Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment makes up approximately 2.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 2.18% of Inspired Entertainment worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

INSE traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,539. The stock has a market cap of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.83 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

