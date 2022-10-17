Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IINN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.42. 42,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.16.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.