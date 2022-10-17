Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,490,318.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $36,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $34,180.20.

On Friday, October 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock remained flat at $7.20 on Monday. 50,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,865. The company has a market capitalization of $87.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

