Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,417 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $3,159,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $10,272,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

UJAN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,673. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

