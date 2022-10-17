Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $940,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,407.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Stock Up 6.4 %

NARI traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.02. 708,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,114. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after buying an additional 356,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,564,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

