Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 892,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IMUX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $290.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00. Immunic has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Immunic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis decreased their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

