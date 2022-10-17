iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 65009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
iMetal Resources Stock Down 14.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.02.
About iMetal Resources
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.