iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 65009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

iMetal Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.02.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

