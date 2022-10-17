Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUST. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,491,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. 4,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,419. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

