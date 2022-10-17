Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.70. 14,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,564. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

