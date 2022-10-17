Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,901. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $89.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

