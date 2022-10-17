HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Sells $48,880.95 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HEI stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.99. 5,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,019. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $165.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in HEICO by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

