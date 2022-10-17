Hedron Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $145.28 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Hedron has a market cap of $145.28 million and $581,817.00 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,384.05 or 0.27602584 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Hedron Token Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

