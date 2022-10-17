Hedera Hits One Day Trading Volume of $38.43 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $38.43 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00082331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00025961 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06075558 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $34,047,101.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

