Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $36.88 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $36.88 or 0.00189248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $25.12 million and $1.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,393.54 or 0.27650734 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.