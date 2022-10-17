Harmony Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $232.74 million and $12.25 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.98 or 0.27698315 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,640,753,843 coins and its circulating supply is 12,668,651,843 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.