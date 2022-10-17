Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Harbor Diversified Trading Up 0.7 %
HRBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. 29,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.99.
Harbor Diversified Company Profile
