Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Up 0.7 %

HRBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.54. 29,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.99.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

