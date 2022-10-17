Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,097 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.95. 64,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,306. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

