Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17.

Great Eagle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.