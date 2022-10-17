Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,520,000 after acquiring an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.19 on Monday, hitting $117.31. 74,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,164. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

