Graypoint LLC Sells 413 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:YUM traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.15. 32,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

