Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.82. 90,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,419. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

