Graypoint LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Graypoint LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,562,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after purchasing an additional 154,503 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 183,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,558. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

