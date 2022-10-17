Graypoint LLC Purchases 181 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.40. 162,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,845. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

