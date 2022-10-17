Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,874. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.18 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

