Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.28. 70,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.