Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,233. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.92.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.