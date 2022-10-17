Financial Contrast: RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RLJ Lodging Trust and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 EastGroup Properties 0 6 3 0 2.33

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus target price of $178.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.56%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $785.66 million 2.30 -$305.17 million ($1.12) -9.91 EastGroup Properties $409.48 million 15.60 $157.56 million $5.14 28.52

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and EastGroup Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EastGroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -15.12% -7.70% -3.14% EastGroup Properties 47.89% 12.77% 6.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.