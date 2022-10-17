Financial Advantage Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advantage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $135.68. 171,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,183,317. The company has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.