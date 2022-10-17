Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $84.59. 118,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

