Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for 2.8% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.