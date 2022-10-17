Financial Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,787,695. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

