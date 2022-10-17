Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 38520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$109.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
