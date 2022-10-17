Evmos 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.61 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Evmos has a total market cap of $508.42 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008677 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

