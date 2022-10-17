Everipedia (IQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.04 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Everipedia has a market cap of $51.04 million and $1.58 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

