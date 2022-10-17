Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Clorox stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,290. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

