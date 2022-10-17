Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Up 10.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $53.15. 15,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 441,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Specifically, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,488,742 shares in the company, valued at $277,949,894.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,866 shares of company stock worth $15,100,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Enviva Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. On average, analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 5.2% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Enviva by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Enviva by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

