Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 121,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enservco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 73,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

