EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

