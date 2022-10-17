Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $4.72 or 0.00024150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $155.42 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.43 or 0.27824529 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

