Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

