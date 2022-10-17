Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.81.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $5.95 on Monday, reaching $305.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,455. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

