Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of RTX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.81. 83,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.