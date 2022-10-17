Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.91 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of RTX traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.81. 83,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.